Chilly weekend; snow for a few

Southwest Kansas could see some minor accumulations
The weekend snow chance is limited to far southwest Kansas.
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much of the weekend will have clouds and chilly temperatures. Although some snow is possible in southwest Kansas, accumulations are expected to be minimal. Heavier snows will fall farther southwest into Texas and New Mexico.

Saturday will start off with temperatures in the 20s and highs will only be up near 40. Light winds should be expected statewide.

Snow that falls Saturday night in southwest Kansas should be ending by early Sunday, but temperatures will remain chilly into the second half of the weekend.

Look for a warming trend next week that should send our temperatures up into the mid 50s. Dry weather will prevail for the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming Cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 25.

Sun: High: 39 Cloudy.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 22 Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 25 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

