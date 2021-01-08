Advertisement

Cold, but near normal the next few days

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy and cold, but otherwise quiet start to our Friday.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:41 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy and cold, but otherwise quiet start to our Friday. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon.

Western Kansas will see quite a bit of sunshine later today while areas farther east, including the Wichita area, will witness a few breaks in the cloud deck and partial sunshine. Expect similar conditions on Saturday and Sunday before warmer weather returns next week.

A weather maker will have a small impact on southwest Kansas this weekend, but most of the state will barely notice it. The path of the storm system should keep the heavy snow over Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, but an inch or two may fall in places like Liberal and Elkhart.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; partial afternoon clearing. Wind: N 5-10. High: 40.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 41.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 25.

Sun: High: 39. Low: 21. Mostly cloudy, continued cold.

Mon: High: 47. Low: 25. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 53. Low: 28. Mostly sunny, milder.

Wed: High: 58. Low: 32. Mostly sunny; breezy and mild.

Thu: High: 54. Low: 33. Partly cloudy, windy.

