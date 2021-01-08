Advertisement

COVID-19 cluster identified at Harvey County Detention Center

jail generic
jail generic(Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A COVID-19 cluster has been confirmed at the Harvey County Detention Center.

Five inmates tested positive after one of the inmates was tested before being transported to another facility. According to the Harvey County Sheriff, all inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

All five inmates who tested positive are in a pod together and do not interact with other inmates outside that pod, according to Harvey County. The rest of the inmates in that pod are isolating.

A cluster was identified at the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office facility Wednesday, but a release by the county said there is no known exposure linking the two together.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
US Capitol police officer dead after clashing with pro-Trump mob
Gov. Laura Kelly
Gov. Kelly releases Kansas’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
President Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools to propose plan for in-person learning
Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas...
Kansas governor lays out timeline for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Latest News

Light snow will be possible for the southwestern part of the state Saturday night, but the rest...
Snow possible in the southwest Saturday night
generic
WPD: Erratic driver fatally struck man with car, continued driving
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates
Hutchinson, Kansas
Nearly 100 Hutchinson teachers get COVID-19 vaccine before some students return to classroom
Tax Rapido
IRS expects hectic tax season, local tax preparer gives tips to be ready