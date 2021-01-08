COVID-19 cluster identified at Harvey County Detention Center

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A COVID-19 cluster has been confirmed at the Harvey County Detention Center.

Five inmates tested positive after one of the inmates was tested before being transported to another facility. According to the Harvey County Sheriff, all inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

All five inmates who tested positive are in a pod together and do not interact with other inmates outside that pod, according to Harvey County. The rest of the inmates in that pod are isolating.

A cluster was identified at the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office facility Wednesday, but a release by the county said there is no known exposure linking the two together.

