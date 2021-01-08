Advertisement

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigns

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the...
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy.

She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.” 

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos’ resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
US Capitol police officer dead after clashing with pro-Trump mob
Gov. Laura Kelly
Gov. Kelly releases Kansas’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
President Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools to propose plan for in-person learning
Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas...
Kansas governor lays out timeline for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Light snow will be possible for the southwestern part of the state Saturday night, but the rest...
Snow possible in the southwest Saturday night
generic
WPD: Erratic driver fatally struck man with car, continued driving