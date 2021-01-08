Advertisement

Lawyer: New Kansas lawmaker reaches deal to end court order

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An attorney says an incoming Kansas lawmaker who has faced a possible attempt to oust him once he took office has reached a legal agreement with a woman accusing him of harassment to end an anti-stalking court order against him.

The order entered by a state court judge last month against Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, was a key reason for the potential attempt by fellow Democrats to expel the 20-year-old.

Attorney Barry Grissom represents the woman who accused Coleman of harassing her last year and sent The Associated Press a statement Wednesday saying the two settled her civil lawsuit that led to the judge’s no-contact restraining order.

