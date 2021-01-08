Pharmacies bringing COVID-19 vaccines into long-term care facilities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Long-term care facilities are welcoming the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine after 10 lonely months.

An update from KDHE Thursday reports that effort beginning in earnest the week of December 28th.

“This has honestly been one of the most gratifying things I’ve done in my career because I feel like I’m actually helping protect people in this time of great, great need,” said AuBurn Pharmacy Director of Clinical Services Kate Niemann, PharmD.

Kate Nieman is the Director of Clinical Services at AuBurn Pharmacy’s Wichita location. This week, she and her colleague started delivering and administering the much desired COVID-19 vaccine to area long-term care facilities.

“The facility we did yesterday, we gave 150 shots between two pharmacists with two technicians assisting. It went incredibly smoothly. Residents were very excited to get their vaccine, as were staff.” Niemann said, “People are kind of seeing this as the beginning of the end.”

Niemann said about two weeks ago, they learned from KDHE they had been approved to help vaccinated long-term care facilities.

Much of this is being conducted through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program, run through the CDC. It is primarily contracting with CVS and Walgreens to do much of the vaccine administration.

Niemann said, “We applied to be in the federal program to give vaccines to our long-term care facilities. Only CVS and Walgreens were granted that application. The state, however, could decide if wanted to allocate pharmacies outside of those.”

She added, “We had to go through several steps to prove that we are able to safely store it, safely administer it and do the monitoring that was required with regard to the storage of the vaccine and after vaccination.”

AuBurn Pharmacy in Wichita then saw those doses arrive New Year’s Eve from KDHE, delivered by Kansas Highway Patrol.

“How the process begins is KDHE assigns us a facility. We reach out to them. We give them information on the vaccine, the safety of the vaccine and screening information,” said Niemann. “That facility will complete that information, give that back to us, and we will arraign a clinic date. Go out there with pharmacists and technicians to make it as smooth as possible for everyone. We’ll get them vaccinated this time and then again in four weeks.”

Niemann said KDHE has assigned the Wichita location five long-term care facilities in central Kansas. Company-wide across the state, that number is 13, but AuBurn Pharmacy is also reaching out to KDHE to see if they can get more assignments.

“We feel we will have surplus vaccine when those five are completed, and we want to make sure they’re put to good use, whether we’re giving them to other healthcare professionals or other facilities that may not yet have a clinic date scheduled,” said Niemann.

The long-term care centers communicate to KDHE how many doses they need, which Niemann said they will cover with the shipment they got and then some.

Niemann said they’re expecting KDHE to arraign the arrival of the second doses in about four weeks.

The arrival of the vaccine is providing a sense of hope for many of these facilities.

Niemann said, “For the residents especially, who would like to make more contact with their friends and their family, they see this step or this vaccination as the first step, another step closer to realizing that goal.”

Going forward to when the vaccine is more readily available, Niemann said AuBurn Pharmacy is preparing for that next step.

“AuBurn Pharmacy has 30 pharmacies company-wide (in Kansas and Missouri), many of which are small-town community pharmacies that would be a great access point for people to get their vaccination when it becomes available to the general public,” she said.

Niemann said using pharmacies in this way is a logical means to get people vaccinated.

“Pharmacists are some of the most trusted and accessible healthcare professionals across the country.” Niemann said, “We’ve already been involved in administering influenza, pneumonia and other vaccines throughout the years. Having us and using us as a resource in the battle against coronavirus just makes sense.”

When that vaccine becomes available to each group, she asks that people not hesitate to get the shot.

“What we would like to remind the community of is the importance of vaccination.” Niemann said, “The way that we move forward as a country is through herd immunity. And we’re going to obtain that a lot more safely with a lot less loss of life if we would just participate in vaccination. So when a vaccine is available to you, please get your vaccine. If not for yourself, for your loved ones, for the community at large.”

Niemann got the vaccination Monday, along with her co-workers. She said it’s not only to provide another layer of protection for themselves and the long-term care facilities they vaccinate. This also provides her with the ability to share what the experience is like and what to expect with people firsthand.

Niemann said a sore arm is about the worst of it.

