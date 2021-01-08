Advertisement

President Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20. He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successors inauguration. In a Friday tweet Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.” Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office. Biden will become president at noon regardless of Trump’s plans. On Thursday, Trump delivered a video statement admitted his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
US Capitol police officer dead after clashing with pro-Trump mob
Gov. Laura Kelly
Gov. Kelly releases Kansas’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools to propose plan for in-person learning
Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas...
Kansas governor lays out timeline for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Light snow will be possible for the southwestern part of the state Saturday night, but the rest...
Snow possible in the southwest Saturday night
generic
WPD: Erratic driver fatally struck man with car, continued driving