Advertisement

Titans to honor officers who responded to Christmas bombing

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:37 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The six first responders who evacuated residents before the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville will be the “Honorary 12th Titans” for Tennessee’s home game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

“While we can never thank these officers enough for their heroic acts, it is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to honor them at the game on Sunday,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill in a statement.

According to a news release, the six men and women — Officers Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sergeant Timothy Miller — will not only attend the game but also plunge a sword into the field to mark the countdown to kickoff.

Titans players will continue to done the “615 Strong” helmet decal during the game, in a nod to the city’s area code. The number six is colored in Titans light blue to honor the six officers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
US Capitol police officer dead after clashing with pro-Trump mob
Gov. Laura Kelly
Gov. Kelly releases Kansas’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
President Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools to propose plan for in-person learning
Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas...
Kansas governor lays out timeline for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Light snow will be possible for the southwestern part of the state Saturday night, but the rest...
Snow possible in the southwest Saturday night
generic
WPD: Erratic driver fatally struck man with car, continued driving