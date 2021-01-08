WATCH: Kansas governor discusses state’s vaccination rollout plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced the official phased plan of vaccine rollout for the State of Kansas. her team has prepared its official phased plan of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts for the state, which are as follows:

Phase 1 - Long term care facility residents, healthcare workers, workers critical to COVID-19 response continuity



Phase 2 - Residents 65 and older, those working in licensed congregate settings like corrections facilities and homeless shelters and high contact critical workers that work with many contacts that could be exposed to the virus



Phase 3 - Residents 16-64 years old with serious medical conditions increasing the risk of serious illness with COVID-19, nonhealthcare workers and critical infrastructure employees that cannot work remotely



Phase 4 - Residents 16-64 years old with other medical conditions that increase the risk of serious illness with COVID-19



Phase 5 - Every resident over the age of 16



Thursday afternoon, she fielded questions about the plan from “Right Now” host and Eyewitness News Anchor Michael Schwanke. You can see that full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.