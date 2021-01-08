Advertisement

WATCH: Kansas governor discusses state’s vaccination rollout plan

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced the official phased plan of vaccine rollout for the State of Kansas. her team has prepared its official phased plan of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts for the state, which are as follows:

  • Phase 1 - Long term care facility residents, healthcare workers, workers critical to COVID-19 response continuity
  • Phase 2 - Residents 65 and older, those working in licensed congregate settings like corrections facilities and homeless shelters and high contact critical workers that work with many contacts that could be exposed to the virus
  • Phase 3 - Residents 16-64 years old with serious medical conditions increasing the risk of serious illness with COVID-19, nonhealthcare workers and critical infrastructure employees that cannot work remotely
  • Phase 4 - Residents 16-64 years old with other medical conditions that increase the risk of serious illness with COVID-19
  • Phase 5 - Every resident over the age of 16

Thursday afternoon, she fielded questions about the plan from “Right Now” host and Eyewitness News Anchor Michael Schwanke. You can see that full interview in the video player above.

