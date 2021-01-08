Advertisement

Wichita considers filing for federal help for rental assistance

Eviction Notice
By Matt Heilman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita indicated on Friday (Jan. 8) that the city could get about $12 million in federal help for rental assistance. The money would be available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program which “provides rental and utility assistance to households at risk of homelessness or housing instability that have had a direct or indirect financial impact related to COVID-19.”

The City of Wichita explained that qualifying households “must have an annual income less than 80 percent of the area median income, with a preference for households with income less than 50 percent of the area median income, or who have been unemployed for the full 90 days prior to application.”

The city explained that local governments seeking a direct payment in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program must provide the Treasury Secretary with a signed certification that the money will be used “in a manner consistent with the programs’ requirements.

In its weekly disclosure of items up for discussion and consideration at its next city council meeting, the City of Wichita said it recommends that on Tuesday (Jan. 12), the council “approve the certification and funding applications with the United States Department of the Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistant Program and authorize the necessary signatures.”

You can see further information about what the council will consider and how rental assistance in the program could impact local families here: Wichita City Council agenda item on Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

