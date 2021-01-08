Advertisement

Wichita, Sedgwick County firefighters win ‘Battle of the Badges’

The Wichita Fire Department is presented with the trophy for winning the Battle of the Badges...
The Wichita Fire Department is presented with the trophy for winning the Battle of the Badges competition benefiting the American Red Cross.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita and Sedgwick County firefighters are this year’s winners of the 26th Annual Battle of the Badges. The Wichita Fire Department won bragging rights and a trophy. The annual competition benefiting the American Red Cross pits area first responders against each other for a good cause. The challenge is to see who can get the most blood donations.

For the first time, this year’s event included Sedgwick County Emergency Management. The Battle of the Badges blood drive started on Dec. 14 and concluded thorugh Jan. 2. In all, the effort collected 1,177 donations, exceeding the goal of 806.

