Wichita Public Schools to propose plan for in-person learning

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita Public Schools students could return to in-person learning as soon as next week. Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson will make the recommendation on Monday, but school board members will have the final say.

The return to in-person learning would come in phases.

  • Jan. 13: Elementary teachers and students return to onsite learning
  • Jan. 13: Middle school and high school teachers return to school buildings to teach remotely
  • Jan. 14: Pre-K teachers and students return onsite learning
  • Jan. 25: Middle and high school students begin remote and in-person hybrid model. Students will be divided into three groups - A, B and C - which will indicate what days students will be learning in-person or remotely.

Terri Moses, Director of Safety and Environmental Services for Wichita Public Schools, says this year has had its challenges.

“During this pandemic, we’ve learned the term of the day is... pivot,” said Moses.

The district says thanks to mostly stable COVID-19 numbers and ramped up the availability of testing, the board could vote to make these changes on Monday night. While some students are doing well remotely, Moses said others are struggling, and “being able to meet the needs of all of our students if very important to our district.”

Again, this recommendation must be approved by the Wichita Board of Education. The board meets at 6 p.m. on Monday. Eyewitness News will cover a live stream of the meeting.

