4You: ‘Big Read’ program underway in Wichita, local students get hands-on aviation experience

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

On Saturday (Jan. 9), the Wichita Public Library kicks off its “Big Read.” This year’s book for the community event is “Circle” by Madeline Miller. This year, events surrounding “The Big Read” are all virtual. These events include Mediterranean cooking demonstrations, keynotes about Greek mythology, and a special challenge with prizes awarded.

Some Wichita Public School students will get the opportunity to build airplanes. Wichita Public Schools is partnering with Airbus to give high school students the opportunity to earn real-world experience in aviation manufacturing through Airbus’ Flying Challenge Program. As part of that, juniors and seniors at Wichita North High School in the district’s Aerospace Engineering Pathway will help to build, and fly in a two-seat airplane that will eventually be sold.

Students will get hands-on learning opportunities and mentoring from Airbus engineers and will receive dual-credit through WSU Tech. Wichita Public Schools is one of 13 districts in the U.S. to participate in the Airbus program.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.