Chilly weekend, some snow tonight

Light snow tonight-Sunday AM
Light snow tonight-Sunday AM(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the weekend will have clouds and chilly temperatures. Although some snow is possible in southwest Kansas, accumulations are expected to be minimal. Heavier snows will fall farther southwest into Texas and New Mexico. A winter weather advisory is in effect for a few counties in southwest-Kansas tonight through 9 A.M. Sunday. Up to 2 inches of snow possible near Elkhart and Liberal.

Snow that falls tonight in southwest Kansas should be tapering off to flurries by sunrise on Sunday, but temperatures will remain chilly into the second half of the weekend. Highs both today and Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Light winds will continue statewide.

Look for a warming trend next week that should send our temperatures up into the 50s to near 60 by Wednesday. Dry weather will prevail for the Plains over the next 7 days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Some sun this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 40.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: LIGHT. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with some sun in the afternoon. Wind: N 5-10. High: 39.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/SW 5-10. Low: 22.

Mon: High: 48 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 25 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

