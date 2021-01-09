IRS expects hectic tax season, local tax preparer gives tips to be ready

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time to file your taxes. This year with the ongoing pandemic, stimulus payments, and the IRS still trying to catch up with last year’s delayed tax season, experts are urging people to get their taxes done early.

Owner of Tax Rapido, Eric Velasquez, is expecting a busier than normal tax season.

“The first thing that is on top of our list is the stimulus, people receiving the first one or not, and also the second one,” said Velasquez. " Since it’s very close to tax season we’re going to have to ask people if they received it or not, and have to confirm that, because basically, taxes will be reconciling (that) stimulus, so it’s something that us tax preparers need to be aware of before we file people’s taxes.”

The IRS said waiting too long this year could get you in trouble, but Velasquez said it’s also important not to rush, taking your time to make sure you have everything you need.

“Making sure you got all your forms, anything financial,” said Velasquez. “Definitely the main thing is to wait, wait until the first of February to file, making sure you got all your documents.”

He suggests people do their taxes online.

“It’ll be faster for the IRS to process instead of through paper. It can take months for them to get their tax returns,” said Velasquez. “Or even just the status back.”

Velasquez also suggests that people choose to get their money back through direct deposit.

“It’s the safest way instead of receiving a check in the mail,” said Velasquez. " There’s no way to track that check in the mail but the direct deposit is pretty easy to check if you get that or not.”

January 27 is the first day you can file your taxes.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.