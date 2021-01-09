Advertisement

Snow possible in the southwest Saturday night

Light snow will be possible for the southwestern part of the state Saturday night, but the rest...
Light snow will be possible for the southwestern part of the state Saturday night, but the rest of us will stay dry through the weekend.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow will be possible for the southwestern part of the state Saturday night, but the rest of us will stay dry through the weekend.

Flurries will begin in the southwest around 6-7 p.m. and they’ll continue overnight into early Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Stanton, Grant, Morton, Stevens, and Sewards Counties until 9 a.m. Sunday, where 1-2″ of snow will be possible. Up to 1″ will be possible as far north as Garden City and Dodge City.

Lows will drop into the low 20s overnight across the state. The wind will be mild, around 5-10 mph. Sunday, highs will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day and the wind will stay mild.

The workweek will bring sunshine and warmer temps. We’ll be in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Monday and we’ll gradually warm into the upper 50s Wednesday through Thursday.

Highs will drop a few degrees, into the lower 50s Friday and Saturday. We’ll stay sunny through then.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 40.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 23.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 46.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 25 Sunny.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 27 Sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 35 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

