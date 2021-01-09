Top college football running back, Breece Hall, reminisces on his time at Northwest High

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - “I knew I was good but really I was just playing sports all my boys played, it was just a way for me to be around them and for us to have fun,” said Iowa State running back Breece Hall. “But then my high school coach, coach Martin, after my sophomore year he sat me down and had a real talk with me.”

After wrapping up his second season as an Iowa State Cyclone, Breece Hall burst onto the national stage finishing 2020 as the country’s leading rusher; recording more than 1,500 rushing yards. He found the end zone at least once in every game this season. But he said Northwest High School put him on this track for success.

“Coming into high school, I thought I wasn’t going to have to work that hard, it’d be handed to me. But I really learned just the hard work factor,” said Hall. “Being under coach Martin, you have to be on top of your books, your school. He just helped me mature and I feel like being under coach Martin, he prepared me for college.”

Hall had nearly 3,000 yards of total offense his senior season as a Grizzly. Now he’s the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in Heisman voting. But after a tentative summer of COVID, he thinks he can still improve.

“I was getting into shut down mode and chill out mode but then we found out that we were having a season,” said Hall. “So I just had to start getting my body ready, re-working my way back up. But I wasn’t satisfied that we didn’t win the Big 12 championship this year. I wasn’t satisfied about the whole Heisman thing. I just feel like I have more to get better at.”

Hall said given all the craziness of 2020, he still keeps an eye on Northwest football every Friday night.

“I try to make sure I’m always keeping tabs on the Northwest games. I’ll tune into the livestreams here and there and watch little bits and pieces of the game, just making sure they’re doing good,” said Hall.

After nine months of being locked into football mode, Hall said he’s grateful to finally be home and spend time with his friends and family.

Copyright 2021 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.