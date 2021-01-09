Advertisement

WPD: Erratic driver fatally struck man with car, continued driving

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead after an erratic driver struck him with their car early Saturday morning.

Wichita Police said around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, a woman who was seen driving erratically in the 100 block of South Woodlawn Court was contacted by officers.

Officers discovered that the 28-year-old female driver had struck a man, 44-year-old John Eyster, at the intersection of Ridgewood Dr. and Douglas.

EMS pronounced Eyster dead on scene. Police said after the woman struck the man, she continued driving. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

