Andover teen wins prestigious Triple Crown Championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Andover teenager is making history in the equestrian world, Dawson Archibald has dedicated her life to horse shows and this past November it finally paid off; being named the Saddle Seat Triple Crown Champion.

Dawson Archibald said, “So they start with tenth and they go to ninth, then they go to eighth. So slowly, you just build up that pressure.”

Archibald has been showing horses for five years and working towards a Triple Crown Championship for seven.

To win the Triple Crown, a rider must win three specific national competitions all in the same year.

“When you first win the first, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have a shot. We can go all three.’ But you just have to go one at a time and not think of the outcome, think of the process,” said Archibald.

Only 14 people ever have been named Triple Crown Champion since 1937, and Dawson Archibald is one of them.

“It’s been a lot of work. A lot of time, a lot of dedication,” said Archibald. “I don’t like to take breaks, no. I’ve tried, I don’t like it, so I just continuously do it throughout the year. I absolutely love it.”

The high school junior moved to Tennessee to focus more on her training and showmanship.

“In the summer I ride first thing in the morning. But in the winter, I ride in the afternoon when it’s a little bit warmer and it’s easier on the horses,” said Archibald.

After working half of her life for this, Archibald wasn’t prepared for the emotions of accomplishing the Triple Crown.

“Whoo! It was just a lot of emotions. I mean not only was it a win for me; it was a win for my family, it was a win for my trainers, it was a win for my horse. It was a lot,” said Archibald. “It was the best feeling ever.”

Archibald said her favorite part about this experience is joining her mentor, Macy Miles who won the Triple Crown in 2016. They become the first ever trainer-rider duo to both win the title.

