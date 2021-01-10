Cold today, “January thaw” expected this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Patchy fog and clouds will make for another cold day across Kansas. A few peeks of sun are possible late in the day. Highs will only reach the middle and upper 30s, however if you’re lucky enough to see some sunshine before 2 pm temperatures may reach the lower 40s.

Clearing skies tonight with some clouds lingering across south-central and southeast Kansas. A cold start to the work week with morning lows in the teens and 20s, however sunshine and southerly winds will boost our temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s by afternoon. The warming trend continues through Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s statewide.

A cold front moves through late Thursday night dropping temperatures into the 40s on Friday. It remains dry this week and for the start of next weekend. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix by next Sunday, with temperatures trending back to January normal’s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning fog and clouds, some sun by afternoon. Wind: N 5-10. High: 38.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 23.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 48.

Monday night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 25.

Tue: High: 55 Sunny and mild.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 27 Sunny, warm for January.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 37 Turning partly cloudy, breezy afternoon.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 28 Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 25 AM wintry mix, otherwise mostly cloudy.

