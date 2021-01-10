Magnitude 3.1 earthquake felt near Wellington early Sunday morning
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck Sumner County at 12:52 a.m.
The epicenter of the quake was located west of Wellington near the intersection of East 30th Avenue North and North Drury Road, alongside Slate Creek.
The US Geological Survey estimates the quake’s depth to be about 5 kilometers, or 3 miles.
The USGS is asking people who experienced the earthquake to report what they felt here.
