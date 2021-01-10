Sarah Lopez sworn in as Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 2
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sarah Lopez was sworn in as the District 2 Sedgwick County Commissioner Sunday afternoon.
Lopez beat incumbent Michael O’Donnell, who resigned from the commission following a finding by Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett that there was enough evidence in the case involving a false attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple to force O’Donnell out.
Lopez will serve a four-year term on the commission.
