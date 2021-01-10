Advertisement

Sarah Lopez sworn in as Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 2

Sarah Lopez was sworn in as the Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 2 Sunday.
Sarah Lopez was sworn in as the Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 2 Sunday.(Sedgwick County Commission)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sarah Lopez was sworn in as the District 2 Sedgwick County Commissioner Sunday afternoon.

Lopez beat incumbent Michael O’Donnell, who resigned from the commission following a finding by Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett that there was enough evidence in the case involving a false attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple to force O’Donnell out.

Lopez will serve a four-year term on the commission.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax Rapido
IRS expects hectic tax season, local tax preparer gives tips to be ready
Andover's Dawson Archibald wins Triple Crown Championship.
Andover teen wins prestigious Triple Crown Championship
Some people will receive stimulus payments via debit card.
IRS sending millions of stimulus payments on prepaid debit cards
Scholfield Honda advocates for stricter auto-theft laws after increase in total losses
Scholfield Honda advocates for stricter auto-theft laws after increase in total losses
generic
Teen handling a handgun seriously injures 3-year-old Saturday evening

Latest News

Wichita Public School parents react to students possibly returning to the classroom
Wichita Public School parents react to students possibly returning to the classroom
Second impeachment in Trump Presidency to begin this week
Look ahead: Impeachment resolution
Second impeachment in Trump Presidency to begin this week
generic
Teen handling a handgun seriously injures 3-year-old Saturday evening
After a chilly weekend, we’ll get warmer for the workweek.
Warming up for the work week