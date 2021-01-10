Advertisement

Teen handling a handgun seriously injures 3-year-old Saturday evening

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating after a 3-year-old was shot Saturday evening.

Police said a 15-year-old was handling a handgun in a residence in the 4900 block of East Harry when the gun went off, striking the 15-year-old’s leg and the 3-year-old.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Police said the 3-year-old was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

