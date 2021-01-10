Advertisement

Warming up for the work week

After a chilly weekend, we’ll get warmer for the workweek.
After a chilly weekend, we'll get warmer for the workweek.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a chilly weekend, we’ll get warmer for the workweek.

Tonight, we’ll have lows in the teens and 20s. The wind will be around 5-10 mph overnight. We’ll start Monday morning with fog in central and eastern Kansas, but we’ll become sunny in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s with the wind around 5-15 mph.

Sunshine will stick around and we’ll get warmer through mid-week. Our highs will reach the mid-50s Tuesday and the upper 50s to lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through the state, from the north on Thursday. Behind the front, highs will drop back into the upper 40s on Friday.

We’ll have a partly cloudy to a mostly sunny sky next weekend with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Morning fog then sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 48.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 24.Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 55.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 33 Sunshine.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

