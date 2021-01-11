4You: Valley Center has own flag, Andover teen makes equestrian history

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

The City of Valley Center has its own flag. Last November, community members voted between five flag designs in an online survey. Last week, Valley Center city leaders adopted the flag. They’re now exploring options to have a flag made.

An Andover teenager is making history in the equestrian world. Dawson Archibald has dedicated her life to horse shows, and this past November, it finally paid off with her being named the Saddle Seat Triple Crown Champion. To win the Triple Crown, a rider must win three specific national competitions, all in the same year.

Since 1937, only 14 people ever have been named Triple Crown champion.

