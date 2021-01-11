Advertisement

Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf announces resignation

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf makes an opening statement at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Greg Nash | Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down from his post, days after criticizing President Donald Trump over the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Wolf said in a message to staff that he would step down at 11:59 p.m. Monday, even though he had earlier said he planned to remain in his job.

He said Pete Gaynor, who ran the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would become the acting homeland security secretary. The resignation comes a day before Trump is set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Last week, Wolf asked Trump and all elected officials to “strongly condemn the violence” that took place at the Capitol.

