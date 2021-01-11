Advertisement

AG Schmidt announces efforts to enhance human trafficking prevention in Kansas

(KOSA)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that he will continue working to bring awareness of human trafficking in the state during Monday’s legislative session.

January 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and Schmidt said he will request the reintroduction of two bills that were introduced during the 2020 legislative session but failed to pass when COVID-19 cut the session short.

The first bill would require posting of the National Human Trafficking Hotline in certain businesses and public places. The second bill would change the terminology used to describe crimes associated with trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“Since our state’s first anti-human trafficking law was enacted in 2005, Kansas has worked with strong bipartisan support to make great strides in combating this crime against human dignity,” Schmidt said. “These two proposals will advance the state’s efforts to help identify, support, and obtain justice for victims.”

Both bills came to be after recommendations by the attorney general’s Human Trafficking Advisory Board, which includes members of law enforcement, court personnel, state agency representatives, and survivors of human trafficking.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, human trafficking is one of the largest and fastest-growing criminal industries in the world. For more information about human trafficking or to learn about potential signs of human trafficking, click here or contact the attorney general’s victim services hotline at 800-828-9745.

