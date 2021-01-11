Advertisement

Hallmark’s PAC demands Marshall, Missouri senator return campaign funds

In Wichita Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) Rep. Roger Marshall said he supports Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision to postpone changes to the U.S. Postal Service until after the election.(kwch)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Several corporate contributors are pulling financial support from Republican lawmakers who objected to certifying the election results last week. That includes a Senator from Kansas and one from Missouri.

Four members of the Kansas delegation - Sen. Roger Marshall, Rep. Ron Estes, Rep. Jake LaTurner and Rep. Tracey Mann - all voted against the certification last Wednesday despite a deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day. On Monday. the Hallmark Political Action Committee issued the following statement requesting that Marshall and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri return campaign contributions.

“HALLPAC, Hallmark’s political action committee, supports elected leaders from a wide variety of viewpoints—including Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind. The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company’s values. As a result, HALLPAC requested Sens. Hawley and Marshall to return all HALLPAC campaign contributions.”

According to OpenSecrets.org, Hallmark Cards was one of Marshall’s Top 100 contributors, raising a total of $12,529 for his 2019-2020 campaign. The company also fell under Hawley’s Top 100 contributors for 2015-2020, contributing a total of $3,004.

The request to return campaign contributions comes as two petitions circulate online calling for Marshall to be removed from office.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Sen. Marshall’s office for a response.

