Advertisement

Kansas reports more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, vaccine distribution underway

(KWCH)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported 5,180 cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The state also reported 94 new hospitalizations and 107 new deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The monthly percentage of tests coming back positive is down from last week, at 12.7%.

Sedgwick County reported 348 new cases since Sunday with no new deaths. The percentage of tests coming back positive is at 13.1%. That number has slowly risen since Christmas Day when it was at 10.5%.

The hospital situation in Sedgwick County remains nearly unchanged. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is down slightly from last week to 207. according to the Sedgwick County Area Hospital Status Assessment. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center have the resources to accommodate a total of 208 patients in their ICUs. As of Jan. 11, 72 patients are being treated in the ICU for COVID-19. This information is updated every Monday.

The growing number of COVID-19 cases comes as Gov. Laura Kelly announced a timeline on when all Kansans can expect to be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is currently in the first phase, which means only healthcare workers are being vaccinated. Other first responders and Kansans, age 65 and older, could start receiving the vaccine as soon as next week.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
President Trump approves District of Columbia emergency declaration
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools approves plan for students to return to classroom
In Wichita Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) Rep. Roger Marshall said he supports Postmaster General...
Hallmark’s PAC demands Marshall, Missouri senator return campaign funds
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Judge halts 1st US execution of female inmate in 67 years
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary...
Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf announces resignation

Latest News

A funeral is held for a COVID-19 victim in a South Los Angeles parking lot. COVID-19 has taken...
COVID-19 a killer in South Los Angeles
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
US cancer rates drop record amount, impact of COVID uncertain
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
Record drop in cancer death rates
FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou...
China says WHO experts to visit Wuhan in virus origins probe