Kansas reports more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, vaccine distribution underway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported 5,180 cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The state also reported 94 new hospitalizations and 107 new deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The monthly percentage of tests coming back positive is down from last week, at 12.7%.

Sedgwick County reported 348 new cases since Sunday with no new deaths. The percentage of tests coming back positive is at 13.1%. That number has slowly risen since Christmas Day when it was at 10.5%.

The hospital situation in Sedgwick County remains nearly unchanged. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is down slightly from last week to 207. according to the Sedgwick County Area Hospital Status Assessment. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center have the resources to accommodate a total of 208 patients in their ICUs. As of Jan. 11, 72 patients are being treated in the ICU for COVID-19. This information is updated every Monday.

The growing number of COVID-19 cases comes as Gov. Laura Kelly announced a timeline on when all Kansans can expect to be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is currently in the first phase, which means only healthcare workers are being vaccinated. Other first responders and Kansans, age 65 and older, could start receiving the vaccine as soon as next week.

