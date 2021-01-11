Advertisement

More financial aid on horizon for farmers and ranchers hit by COVID-19 pandemic

(KCRG)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to create challenges in industries across the U.S., more financial aid is in the works for farmers and ranchers. That aid will be available when the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program rollos out its third round of payments.

Across the U.S., $11.2 billion will be divvied out. This likely will happen after the transition to the Biden administration. Distribution details including what qualifies for the aid, who is eligible, and when the money will be on its way are up for debate, but USDA Undersecretary Bill Northey said the department is hopeful for a smooth transition that won’t delay implementation.

“We are looking at a few things that we can get done before we leave and are doing things that will make implementation as quick as possible so those supports can get out to our producers,” Northey said, quoted in an article from Brownfield Ag News for America.

