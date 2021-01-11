Advertisement

Man dies early Monday in officer-involved shooting in North Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 49-year-old man is dead following a shooting that involved Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies early Monday in North Topeka, authorities said.

The deceased man was identified as Joseph W. Howell, of Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department is investigating the incident, which authorities said began around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when deputies responded to a domestic incident on the city’s north side.

Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near N.W. US-24 highway and Kansas Avenue in connection with the incident.

Authorities said deputies made contact with the man, later identified as Howell, and tried to negotiate with him.

However, the man fired two shots at deputies and a brief pursuit began.

Deputies then used their vehicles for a “tactical maneuver” to stop the fleeing car near the 2200 block of N.W. Stover Road.

Shots were then exchanged and Howell was wounded, authorities said. Medical personnel were called to the scene, where Howell was pronounced dead.

Law-enforcement officers at 7:30 a.m. remained on the scene of the incident, near the Smuckers dog food plant in the 2200 block of N.W. Brickyard Road.

Traffic was being diverted as the incident was investigated.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

