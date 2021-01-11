Advertisement

Police investigate homicide after fight, shooting at Garden City home

Police lights
Police lights(KWTX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its investigation into an early-Monday-morning fight and shooting that left one man dead. Police said officers were dispatched to the area of 200 North 9th Street at about 3 a.m. to assist Finney County EMS with an unresponsive man suffering from a head injury.

“Upon arrival, officers found the man, Jose Adelaydo Gonzalez, 39, was not breathing and had been shot in addition to his head injuries. Gonzalez was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he died,” police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that during a small gathering at Gonzalez’s home, “he was involved in a physical altercation and was shot.”

“The unknown assailant fled before officers arrived,” police said. “The investigation is ongoing.

The Garden City Police Department asks anyone who may have witnessed what happened related to Gonzlez’s death to call the department at 620-276-1300. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 or texting Tip411 to the Garden City PD (847411).

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
President Trump approves District of Columbia emergency declaration
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools approves plan for students to return to classroom
In Wichita Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) Rep. Roger Marshall said he supports Postmaster General...
Hallmark’s PAC demands Marshall, Missouri senator return campaign funds
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Judge halts 1st US execution of female inmate in 67 years
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary...
Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf announces resignation

Latest News

Kiera "KD" Hooks walked away from her school in Liberal on Monday and later texted her friend...
Liberal police seek help to locate missing teen
Red Cross: Give blood for a chance to win Super Bowl tickets
Recovered Midwestern bird soars off endangered species list
Remi, therapy dog for CAC
HELPING HAND: Child Advocacy Center
USD 259 recommendations
Wichita Public Schools approves plan for students to return to classroom