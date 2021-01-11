Police investigate homicide after fight, shooting at Garden City home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its investigation into an early-Monday-morning fight and shooting that left one man dead. Police said officers were dispatched to the area of 200 North 9th Street at about 3 a.m. to assist Finney County EMS with an unresponsive man suffering from a head injury.

“Upon arrival, officers found the man, Jose Adelaydo Gonzalez, 39, was not breathing and had been shot in addition to his head injuries. Gonzalez was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he died,” police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that during a small gathering at Gonzalez’s home, “he was involved in a physical altercation and was shot.”

“The unknown assailant fled before officers arrived,” police said. “The investigation is ongoing.

The Garden City Police Department asks anyone who may have witnessed what happened related to Gonzlez’s death to call the department at 620-276-1300. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 or texting Tip411 to the Garden City PD (847411).

