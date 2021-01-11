Advertisement

Prisoners among those to get vaccine next, prompting concern

Hutchinson Correctional Facility
Hutchinson Correctional Facility(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST
(AP/KWCH) - COVID-19 ravaged prisons in Kansas are set to be prioritized next for vaccinations.

That’s frustrating some lawmakers but is encouraging to some inmates’ families and activists. The state prison system houses about 8,600 inmates. It’s reported 5,320 cases among offenders and an additional 1,076 among staff. Thirteen inmates and four staff members have died.

Gov. Laura Kelly confirmed Thursday that people in prisons would be part of the next group to be vaccinated after health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Kelly said they’re being prioritized based on guidance from doctors and public health experts.

