Salina Police Department K-9 dies of kidney disease

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department said goodbye to one of its beloved K-9′s over the weekend.

Karma started with the police department in 2012 and served the community for more than eight years. She died from Kidney disease.

In her career, she took 18 illegal guns off the street. She was also responsible for the seizure of more than 200-pounds of marijuana, nine pounds of methamphetamine, over 270 illegal prescription-narcotics, and over $420,000 in drug related currency.

“I’ve spent more time with Karma in the last several years than I have with my family,” Karma’s most recent handler, Officer Austin Baker said. “I loved working with Karma and it will be a difficult transition for me to work without her!”

