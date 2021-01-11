Advertisement

Warmer than normal for the next few days

Weather forecast
(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says similar to Saturday and Sunday mornings, we are waking-up to areas of fog. However, other than a few slow spots, travel should not be impacted. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 40s and 50s under sunny skies.

Unseasonably warm weather is on tap through the middle of the week. Highs in the 50s on Tuesday will climb into the 60s on Wednesday, or 20 degrees above normal. The bonus will be a relatively light breeze.

Our next weather maker will arrive on Thursday. A strong cold front will bring breezy and much colder conditions back to Kansas, but moisture will be limited. Other than a few sprinkles and/or flurries, most of the state will stay dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Patchy fog, then sunny and warmer. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 48.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, milder. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 30.

Wed: High: 62. Low: 38. Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild.

Thu: High 55. Low: 28. Becoming partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 23. Partly cloudy, windy, and colder.

Sat: High: 47. Low: 25. Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 49. Low: 27. Becoming mostly sunny.

