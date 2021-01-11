Advertisement

Warming up into midweek

Highs will likely top 60 by Wednesday
Milder trend for January setting up
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much warmer weather is heading back into Kansas as we approach the middle of the week. Although it may not reach record levels, it will be unusual to be so warm in mid-January.

Skies will be clear early Tuesday with lows in the 20s. The afternoon highs will reach the 50s with light southwest winds over the area.

Wednesday is the warmest day we will see this week. Highs will be at or above 60 for much of the state, but the wind will start picking up and could be gusty from the south.

The next cold front should come through early Thursday, dropping temperatures for the end of the week and bringing highs back down closer to normal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 26.

Wed: High: 62 Mostly sunny; a tad breezy.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 37 Partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 26 Becoming mostly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 23 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 21 AM clouds, then mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy.

