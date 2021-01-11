Wichita Public School parents react to students possibly returning to the classroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public School parents will learn Monday whether or not their students will return to the classroom. That’s when the superintendent said she would make the recommendation to the school board, which has the final say in the decision.

While some think it’s unsafe to go back, some parents think it’s needed.

WPS parent Jennifer Lawrence said, “It’s difficult when you get booted off the internet or you lag and you don’t understand what they’re saying. He asks me every day, ‘Can we go back to school?’ He’s like, ‘I’m not really learning anything.’”

Lawrence said remote learning is weighing on her eleven-year-old son emotionally, socially and mentally.

“It’s better for him to be social because he doesn’t have other brothers and sisters his age, his friends are at school,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said she knows the danger COVID imposes and the need to be careful, but since her husband passed away, she struggles to assist with virtual learning in addition to working.

“I also have had to change my schedule to accommodate,” said Lawrence. “My hours have been cut drastically because of that. I can’t leave him home alone all day, five days a week. He would learn nothing. That’s not safe or practical.”

The Board of Education will be voting whether or not to allow in-person schooling to resume as early as January 13th.

Many parents agree with Lawrence on returning to in-classroom learning. But there are many who think resuming face-to-face poses too much of a risk to teachers, students and the community.

“School is a big thing when you’re a little kid and to have it switched to be something so different is just hard for these children,” said Lawrence. “There’s so many variables. It’s just for a lot of people, the not having school is not good for a lot of reasons.”

