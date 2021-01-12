Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County gets a boost for its therapy dog program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to lend a Helping Hand to the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County to help it expand its therapy dog program.

The Child Advocacy Center has one therapy dog, Remi, and it’s trying to get more. Executive Director Diana Schunn told Eyewitness News training is expensive, but worth it.

“We’re really looking forward to the kids having the opportunity to bond with the dogs, to have something warm and comforting sitting beside the child, to be used in both therapy and advocacy programs when the children are often times under a lot of stress,” said Schunn.

Eyewitness News This Morning Anchor Natalie Davis met up with Schunn on Zoom to talk more about the Center’s goal. Schunn said she’s hoping to get Remi’s new colleague by summer, when a litter of miniature golden doodles is due.

“They’re so stinking adorable!” said Schunn.

Training will cost $5,000. Generous donors have helped them inch toward that goal, and KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers helped them get a little closer with $1,200.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.