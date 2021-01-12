Cold this morning, then temperatures soar

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s. Later today, under a mainly sunny our warm-up will continue as we climb into the middle and upper 50s, or 15 degrees above normal.

Near record warmth is possible on Wednesday as highs climb into the lower and middle 60s, or 20 degrees above normal. The bonus will be a relatively light breeze.

Our next weather maker will arrive on Thursday. A strong cold front will bring breezy to windy and much colder conditions back to Kansas, but moisture will be limited. Other than a few sprinkles on Thursday, followed by a few flurries on Friday, most of the state will stay dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, milder. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/W 10-20. Low: 37.

Thu: High 51. Low: 27. Partly cloudy, windy, and colder.

Fri: High: 42. Low: 23. Partly cloudy, continued windy.

Sat: High: 45. Low: 21. Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 46. Low: 24. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 47. Low: 23. More clouds than sun.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.