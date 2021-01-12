Advertisement

K-State postpones Wednesday’s game against Iowa State

Balanced attack leads K-State to fourth win, 70-46 over Jacksonville
Balanced attack leads K-State to fourth win, 70-46 over Jacksonville(Scott Weaver, Kansas State Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-State Athletics on Monday announced that Wednesday’s game set for Wednesday night between Kansas State and Iowa State, in Manhattan, has been postponed.

“The postponement is in response to K-State being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the conference,” K-State Athletics announced. “K-State will work with the Big 12 and Iowa State to reschedule the game. There has been no determination on any future K-State games at this time.”

K-State’s next game is set for Saturday (Jan. 16) at No. 4 Texas.

