Kansas House Democrats file complaint against Rep. Aaron Coleman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas House Democrats have filed a complaint against Representative Aaron Coleman.

Kansas House Democrats say they, including seven newly elected House Democratic women, have filed a complaint to the Chief Clerk of the House that requests censure proceedings, which include the consideration of expulsion, against Rep. Aaron Coleman regarding a sexual harassment case.

Complaint Filed Against Rep. Aaron Coleman #ksleg pic.twitter.com/7dAl3xHgpR — Kansas House Dems (@KSHouseDems) January 12, 2021

“I believe that everyone should be given a second chance, sometimes even a third chance, but Representative Coleman continues to show time and time again that he is unfit to serve in office,” said Minority Leader Tom Sawyer. “We continue to condemn his actions and believe that there is sufficient evidence for the Legislature to begin an investigation into Mr. Coleman’s actions. He is a danger to women. His removal is necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of legislators and Capitol staff. "

According to the party, once the complaint is received by the Speaker of the House, a bipartisan committee will be appointed to investigate, providing Rep. Coleman with due process. It said following the investigation, the committee will give a recommendation to the House, which will then be voted on to determine Rep. Coleman’s future in the legislature.

Coleman said in response to the complaint that he will be switching parties.

The Democratic party left me. I didn't leave the Democratic party.



If the Democratic party ever returns to its roots and its values, which originated under FDR and the New Deal, possibly I will rejoin. — Rep. Aaron Coleman 🌹✡️ (@Aaron4KS37) January 12, 2021

“The Democratic leadership has refused to assign me to any committees, refused to notify me of caucus meetings, refused to include me on the Kansas House Democrats’ email lists, refused to list me as an elected Democrat on the Kansas House Democrats website and has refused to assign me a phone number and administrative staff at the State House,” said Coleman. “The Democratic leadership has even refused to assign me an office in the State Capitol, despite a statutory requirement that the State House maintain and provide permanent office space and facilities for elected representatives.”

Coleman said he will now be registered as an Independent.

The Associated Press says a woman that ran his opponent’s campaign accused Coleman of harassment and a judge issued a no-contact order due to the claims.

