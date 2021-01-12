Advertisement

KS National Guard warns of false rumor concerning military intervention, ‘mandatory quarantine’

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another false rumor concerning National Guard deployment to enforce a mandatory lockdown is hitting social media in the form of a fake letter. The Kansas National Guard warns that the letter, claiming to come from The National Guard is being received through social media and text message. Similar to the rumor this spring, the letter says the Department of Homeland Security “is preparing to mobilize the National Guard, “preparing to dispatch them across the US along with (the) military” and “preparing to announce a nationwide, two-week quarantine for all citizens during which time, all businesses will be closed and everyone must stay home.

This spring, similar false information spread in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Guard was never mobilized to enforce any stay-at-home orders or closings of non-essential businesses. This time, the rumor actually accompanies looser restrictions than when it first circulated in late March.

“Nothing has changed and this remains a false rumor,” the Kansas National Guard said on its Facebook page. “Please let others know about this fake letter so we can #SpreadFactsNotFear.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
President Trump approves District of Columbia emergency declaration
A Kansas game warden works to free two tangled bucks in Jackson County.
WATCH: Kansas game warden frees tangled bucks in Jackson County
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement

Latest News

Kansas reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases since Monday
Gov. Kelly to update Kansans on COVID-19 progress
Member of Gov. Laura Kelly’s communications office tests positive for COVID-19
Spirit Aerosystems PAC suspending campaign donations, Koch to evaluate future support in wake of US Capitol attack
generic
Montgomery County man dies after tractor overturns in creek