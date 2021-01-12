KS National Guard warns of false rumor concerning military intervention, ‘mandatory quarantine’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another false rumor concerning National Guard deployment to enforce a mandatory lockdown is hitting social media in the form of a fake letter. The Kansas National Guard warns that the letter, claiming to come from The National Guard is being received through social media and text message. Similar to the rumor this spring, the letter says the Department of Homeland Security “is preparing to mobilize the National Guard, “preparing to dispatch them across the US along with (the) military” and “preparing to announce a nationwide, two-week quarantine for all citizens during which time, all businesses will be closed and everyone must stay home.

This spring, similar false information spread in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Guard was never mobilized to enforce any stay-at-home orders or closings of non-essential businesses. This time, the rumor actually accompanies looser restrictions than when it first circulated in late March.

“Nothing has changed and this remains a false rumor,” the Kansas National Guard said on its Facebook page. “Please let others know about this fake letter so we can #SpreadFactsNotFear.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.