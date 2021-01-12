Liberal police seek help to locate missing teen

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Kiera “KD” Hooks.

Police said she walked off from Seymour Rogers Middle School and texted a friend the previous night that she was going to run away to Seattle by hitchhiking. Police believe Kiera may be in Missouri with an unknown male named “Cody” she met online. She is described as 5 feet tall, 115 lbs. with long blonde hair and blue eyes. Her biological mother lives in Mississippi.

Anyone who knows of Kiera’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0150.

