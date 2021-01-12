Local SBA director discusses what’s new with next round of PPP loans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Small businesses can start applying for new Paycheck Protection Program loans Monday (Jan. 11). The latest COVID-19 relief package includes $284 billion in loans to eligible businesses. Eyewitness News anchor and “Right Now” host Michael Schwanke sat down with Wichita’s Small Business Administration director to discuss what’s new with this next round of PPP loans and how local businesses can access this latest round of money.

SBA District Director Wayne Bell said the latest round of assistance for small businesses is an opportunity for business owners to get assistance if they didn’t apply in the first round of PPP. Bell emphasized assistance available for businesses owned by veterans, women or minorities.

“Applications must be made by March 31, so the time is now if you’re interested in exploring help through the Paycheck Protection Program,” he said.

For businesses like small nonprofits that might be intimidated and concerned applying for assistance could be too complicated, Bell said the process for applying ‘has really been streamlined,” and asks for basic information.

“The business would have haad to be in existence as of February 2019, and it’s very basic, again,” he said.

Bell recommends that anyone with questions reach out to their local SBA Office. You can find the contact for Wichita’s office on the administration’s website.

You can hear more from Bell and what’s ahead with the next round of PPP loans in the video above.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.