President Trump approves District of Columbia emergency declaration

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Donald Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration in Washington, D.C. The action is in response to further threats of violence that followed last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The White House said the president ordered federal assistance to supplement the District of Columbia’s response efforts “due to the emergency conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration from Jan. 11 (Monday) to Jan. 24, 2021.”

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the District of Columbia,” the White House explained in a news release about the order on its website.

Specifically, the White House said, FEMA has authorization “to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 100 percent Federal funding.”

