Red Cross: Give blood for a chance to win Super Bowl tickets

(KWCH) - The American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering this January to give football fans the chance to win big with their donation.

Between Jan. 1-31, blood donors will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI, in Los Angeles, California. Airfare, hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card are included in this package to make it an all-inclusive experience.

As an extra thank you, those who donate between Jan. 1-20, will be entered to win the Big Game at Home package, including a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card for your favorite game day snacks.

Are you ready to kick off the new year? Give blood, platelets or plasma in January and you'll be entered for a chance to... Posted by American Red Cross on Monday, January 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.