Warmest day of the week coming up

Afternoon temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal
Wednesday will have an early taste of spring to it.
Wednesday will have an early taste of spring to it.(KWCH)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much warmer weather will overspread the area for mid-week, but it won’t be warm enough for record high temperatures.

Some high clouds will drift through the area with Wednesday morning temperatures in the 20s. Highs will reach the 60s with south to southwest winds under 20 for much of the state.

The next cold front comes through before dawn Thursday and the winds will turn very gusty out of the northwest. High wind watches are posted for much of western and north central Kansas for gusts that could approach 60 mph. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for Thursday afternoon.

We should expect the strong winds to continue Friday with gusts near 50 and extreme fire danger across most of the state. Temperatures will be colder Friday with highs only in the low 40s (and feeling colder with the wind).

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 60.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 10-20. Low: 37.

Thu: High 51 Partly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 27 Increasing clouds; windy.

Sat: High: 43 Low: 23 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 21 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 24 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

