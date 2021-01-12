Advertisement

WATCH: Kansas game warden frees tangled bucks in Jackson County

A Kansas game warden works to free two tangled bucks in Jackson County.
A Kansas game warden works to free two tangled bucks in Jackson County.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism found themselves in a sticky situation last week.

A bowhunter in Jackson County contacted a game warden after spotting two whitetail deer that appeared to be struggling to free themselves after their antlers had gotten locked. Two Game Wardens immediately responded. The first warden was unable to spot the deer from the road so he contacted the landowner, informed him of the incident, and began searching for the deer. Shortly after, the second warden arrived, searched for the deer and located them.

The game wardens didn’t know how long the bucks had been struggling to free themselves but noticed the deer still had enough energy to make approaching them difficult and potentially dangerous.

“However, the wardens were determined to do their best to save them from an excruciating death,” said the KDWPT - Game Wardens on Facebook.

Body camera video shows one of the wardens attempt to throw a blanket of the deer and their antlers to subdue them. After a few tries and tussles from the deer, the blanket covers the deer, calming them down and giving the warden a clear shot.

In the video, you can hear the game warden state that he believed he had a clear shot at the “beam.” The other warden informs him that the deer will jump as soon as he fires. After about 10 seconds and lots of heavy breathing, the game warden takes the shots and the deer run off separating from one anothers.

“The Game Wardens would like to thank the bow hunter who reported it and cooperating landowners for their help in preventing that (the deer dying) from happening,” said the KDWPT.

Tangled Bucks in Jackson County

Posted by Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism - Game Wardens on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

