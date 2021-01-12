Wichita elementary school teachers return to classroom, prepare for students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Elementary School teachers returned to the classroom Tuesday (Jan. 12), preparing to see students in-person on Wednesday. This comes after the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education on Monday night voted to bring students back to the classroom. Elementary students in the Wichita school district moved to remote learning following a spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving. At Wichita’s Colvin Elementary School, staff members who spoke with Eyewitness News said they’ve never been more excited to be back in their classrooms.

As elementary teachers prepare their classrooms to see their students in-person on Wednesday morning, some discussed the challenges they’ve faced with virtual learning and teaching over the past few weeks. While excited to be back, they also discussed the importance of continuing to take precautions to keep their kids safe.

“We do have all these things in place and we’ve been able to really work on keeping these kids as safe as possible in the classroom,” Colvin Elementary School kindergarten teacher Lisa Reeb said.

Fellow Colvin kindergarten teacher Morgan Stead said one positive aspect is the fun students can have with the uniquely-decorated masks they bring.

“Luckily no one wants to trade or anything, but it’s really cool to see,” Stead said.

Colvin P.E. teacher Mike Williams said the return to school is a change he’s ready for, even though he’ll have to visit classrooms for his classes and will have to settle for air hive fives.

“Teaching remote, it was difficult. It was very difficult,” he said. “it’s going to be even more difficult when they come back that I can’t give them hugs, but I can give them the air high fives and I can go visit them in their classroom and stuff, but yeah, it’s a big deal.”

While it may seem like a quick turnaround from Monday night’s school board meeting to welcoming students back on Wednesday morning, the Colvin teachers said they’ve been prepared to be back for a while.

