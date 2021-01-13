Advertisement

4You: WPD selling items to celebrate turning 150, GCPD K-9 retires

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

The Wichita Police Department turns 150 years old this year. The WPD was established on April 13, 1871. To celebrate, the department is selling a series of commemorative items including t-shirts and sweatshirts. All proceeds from the sales will help pay for 150th-anniversary celebration activities that will take place later this year.

You can contribute to the cause and buy your own shirt here: WPD 150th Anniversary.

After nearly six years of service, Johnny, a K-9 with the Garden City Police Department stepped into retirement on Wednesday (Jan. 6). K9 Johnny started with the GCPD in 2015 and most recently worked with Officer Chris Seeman, the department said.

The department said that in his career, K9 Johny helped to apprehend 39 suspects and had 715 deployments that included 384 narcotics sniffs, 273 patrol deployments and 58 community demonstrations and presentations.

“K9 Johnny will enjoy and spend retirement with Officer Seeman and his family. We will miss K9 Johnny and his “paw-some” personality but are so grateful for his service to the GCPD and the community,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Wichita Police Department badge
Man arrested for murder after disturbance at E. Wichita home
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Spirit Aerosystems PAC suspending campaign donations, Koch to evaluate future support in wake of US Capitol attack
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Officials are looking for 37-year-old Nicholas Carrillo.
KBI looking for person of interest in Crawford County death
Infants can not drink water with high levels of nitrate.
High levels of nitrate found in Belle Plaine water
COVID vaccine
Kansas addresses lagging COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Does It Work
Does It Work: Permatex Windshield Repair Kit
Permatex Windshield Repair Kit
Does It Work: Permatex Windshield Repair Kit