4You: WPD selling items to celebrate turning 150, GCPD K-9 retires

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

The Wichita Police Department turns 150 years old this year. The WPD was established on April 13, 1871. To celebrate, the department is selling a series of commemorative items including t-shirts and sweatshirts. All proceeds from the sales will help pay for 150th-anniversary celebration activities that will take place later this year.

You can contribute to the cause and buy your own shirt here: WPD 150th Anniversary.

After nearly six years of service, Johnny, a K-9 with the Garden City Police Department stepped into retirement on Wednesday (Jan. 6). K9 Johnny started with the GCPD in 2015 and most recently worked with Officer Chris Seeman, the department said.

The department said that in his career, K9 Johny helped to apprehend 39 suspects and had 715 deployments that included 384 narcotics sniffs, 273 patrol deployments and 58 community demonstrations and presentations.

“K9 Johnny will enjoy and spend retirement with Officer Seeman and his family. We will miss K9 Johnny and his “paw-some” personality but are so grateful for his service to the GCPD and the community,” the department said on its Facebook page.

